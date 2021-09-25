The Hopkins County Fiscal Court and the City of Madisonville are considering hiring a construction management firm to help oversee the sports complex project jointly supported by both government entities.
At a county Economic Development Committee meeting Tuesday, Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said he and magistrates Ronnie Noel and Bill Rudd had been in meetings regarding a possible request for proposal for a construction firm.
“After talking with quite a few people that have done projects of this size, everyone recommended that we look at getting a construction manager that would basically be our advocate instead of just hiring a general contractor,” said Whitfield.
He said the position would likely be bid out, but it was not a requirement.
“The construction management job is a professional service, but we want to see who all is out there and what the cost associated with it is,” he said. “I think they can help make sure that things are done right and on time. They would be our advocate with all the different parties doing any of the construction processes.”
Whitfield said he met with one Lexington firm at a conference, and the firm has people stationed all over the state.
He said the cost of the manager would be a percentage of the total cost of the facility, which is something the county and city are waiting on.
“We still don’t have an estimate,” Whitfield said. “Which is one reason that I think a construction manager could help with stuff like that. It would also give us a secondary estimate. The construction manager would help get all the bid packets ready for everything that would be done.”
Magistrate Charlie Beshears asked what would happen if the estimate that came back for the project was something the county did not want to move forward with.
Whitfield said there would be an hourly rate for the work done if the court decided to not move forward with the project.
“It would be in the RFP the city is working on getting done,” he said. “It would be an hourly rate up to that point.”
Rudd said he was not for the hiring of a manager but said after discussions felt like it would be a positive thing for the county.
“They would be on-site every day,” he said.
Noel and Magistrate Hannah Myers said they also were for the hiring of a manager.
Whitfield said he anticipated the RFP coming back with results within the next few weeks.
