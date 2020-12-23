A bid was accepted Monday night by the Madisonville City Council for the Grapevine Bike Trail project.
The bid was awarded to Rogue Trails, LLC, out of Rogers, Arkansas, for the amount of $330,120.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said there were three other bids that were lower, Steele and Associates for $314,806, Black Diamond Designs for $299,180 and Insolterra Concepts for $198,567.17.
“We went through a tabulation of all the different bids,” said Cotton. “The lowest bid did not meet all the qualifications for the city. They were not a member of the Professional Trailbuilders Association, and they did not submit their training or GIS files.”
Cotton said Madisonville City Engineer Eric Hickman was “very confident” in Rogue Trails.
“The fact they had 40 years of experience and several miles of trail experience was what made them the best fit for the City of Madisonville,” said Cotton.
The other two lower bids were also missing requirements, according to Cotton, with Black Diamond Designs not submitting GIS files and Steele and Associates not presenting a detailed schedule of completion.
“(Rogue Trails) will start immediately after we sign the contract,” said Cotton. “They will start doing the GPS of the terrain and the mapping of the trails.”
Cotton said Rogue Trails projects a completion date of May 1, 2021.
The project scope divides the project into three phases ultimately constructing eight miles of new bike trail.
The first phase, called the red loop, will replace the trail with four miles of multi-use trail on the west side of the boat ramp access road.
The second phase, called the blue loop, will replace three miles of trail on the east of the boat ramp access road and will be a single track trail system for shared use for mountain bike racing and a training course.
The third phase will create two half-mile mountain bike flow trails that will go parallel on each side of the boat ramp access road.
The first phase is expected to cost an estimated $136,244; the second phase is expected to cost an estimated $118,800 and the third phase is expected to cost an estimated $72,874.
In October, the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission approved up to $131,157.60 to help pay for the project with the City of Madisonville agreeing to pay 60% of the project, with the total cost of the project estimated to be $327,898.
