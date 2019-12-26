If trouble happens in Hanson or another part of northern Hopkins County today, the first responder probably will be someone who isn't paid to help.
Hanson is one of more than 650 locations in Kentucky with a volunteer fire department. And it's also one of many places where it's becoming more difficult to find volunteers.
"It's the same nationwide," Chief Jesse Breedlove said.
His roster currently shows 23 volunteer firefighters. Yet the lists are getting shorter in other parts of western Kentucky. The state minimum is 12 firefighters plus one chief.
"There are other departments in neighboring counties that are having a real struggle right now," Breedlove said.
Breedlove sees many reasons for a developing shortage, but one thing stands out to him.
"The demands of the training, versus your family life," he said.
Kentucky law requires at least 150 hours of training over two years to become certified. And the training goes beyond hoses and ladders. At least three-fourths of all calls in Hanson this year have been for medical emergencies.
But Breedlove noted people can volunteer for duties that don't involve climbing aboard a firetruck. "The administrative side of it," he said, "would free up time for us."
His wife, fellow firefighter Lee Ann Breedlove, added that volunteers also can do educational trips on school days. "Ninety percent of us have daytime jobs," she said.
But firefighting can be a family affair. The Breedloves are one of five married couples which have served in Hanson this year.
Another issue for volunteer fire departments is an aging staff. Hanson Mayor Jimmy Epley has been on the roster for about 40 years. Breedlove estimated Epley is close to 70 years old.
While Madisonville has paid firefighters, the Richland Fire Department's Facebook page notes all but 51 fire departments in Kentucky are staffed by volunteers.
"It's our way of giving back to the community," Breedlove said.
"If my house was on fire, I'd want somebody to drop what they were doing and help me in my time of need," Assistant Fire Chief Travis Wallace said.
The Hanson Volunteer Fire Department holds meetings every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at 53 Sunset Drive. People interested in serving are welcome to attend. For other Hopkins County departments, check their Facebook pages to send a message or find a phone number to call.
"I wouldn't put a cap on the number," Breedlove said. "You never have enough when you need them."
