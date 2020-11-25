Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Deshon Wills, 24, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Blake Turley, 22, of Crofton, was charged Monday with failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no registration plates and no registration receipt.
Diana Todd, 46, of Hopkinsville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday:
Triston Greer, 23, of Dawson Springs, was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault, (domestic violence), fourth-degree assault (child abuse), second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault (police officer or probation officer), second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal mischief.
