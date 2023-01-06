Do you have an interest in woodworking? Looking to start a new hobby in 2023? The Kentucky Movers and Makers in Madisonville, is offering a three-class Make & Take workshop for all those interested.
The classes will take place Jan. 10, 17 and 24, from 5 to 8 p.m., with the end result being your very own end-grain cutting board for your kitchen. During the classes you will learn to use various pieces of woodworking equipment while improving your knowledge with these tools.
The dimensions of finished boards are roughly 7.5x12x1.75”. Participants will use a thickness planer, a jointer, a drum sander, a table saw, and a router and orbital sander.
All classes are in-person at the Kentucky Movers & Makers space, located at 130 N. Seminary Street in downtown Madisonville. Kentucky Movers and Makers is operated by the Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, Inc
For more information about the event, please contact Melanie Tapp, 270-821-1939.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.