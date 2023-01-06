Do you have an interest in woodworking? Looking to start a new hobby in 2023? The Kentucky Movers and Makers in Madisonville, is offering a three-class Make & Take workshop for all those interested.

The classes will take place Jan. 10, 17 and 24, from 5 to 8 p.m., with the end result being your very own end-grain cutting board for your kitchen. During the classes you will learn to use various pieces of woodworking equipment while improving your knowledge with these tools.

