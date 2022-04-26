After more than a month of preparation and competition, the winners of the 2022 Amazing Shake competition have been announced, with James Madison Middle School student Olivia Kirkland taking the top spot.
Gauge Clark was second and Molly Spencer was third. Like Kirkland, they are both students at JMMS.
“This program is modeled after the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Georgia,” said organizer Kia Zieba, a sixth grade teacher at JMMS. “The program involves soft skills. At their school (in Atlanta) this is imbedded every day. They have to do this every single day, and at the end they have this huge competition. With our kids, we introduce it, talk about it for a day, then they practice it and we start the competition. We would like to have this imbedded in the school, but that’s another competition for another day.”
The basic idea of the competition is to teach students the soft skills that they need to be successful in life. These include a firm handshake, making eye contact, being able to lead a conversation and being able to communicate an important topic in a short period of time, all of the skills needed to interview for a job.
The competition takes place in four stages. In the first stage students take part in a meet in greet, where they rotate through a room of 25 or so businesses leaders and local officials, spending 90 seconds with each. In the second stage students take part in the “elevator interview” which simulates getting 90 seconds to introduce themselves to someone on an elevator and express interest in a job opening. The third stage, also known as “think on your feet” has students prepare for one topic only to have a twist thrown in at the last minute. The final stage is a formal dinner setting with Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton as the guest of honor.
The winners of each stage of the event were Mashyla McAdoo (1), Gauge Clark (2) and Olivia Kirkland (3 and 4).
This is the fourth year of the competition in Hopkins County, but the first year that organizers have included Browning Springs Middle School. In previous years the event has been held exclusively at James Madison.
“I am so thankful that when I asked to do this at Browning Springs, the community showed up,” said Zack Evans, FRYSC coordinator at BSMS. “Our students lack a lot of these necessary skills for the work force. We want to work in collaboration with (our business community) to build these schools so when they graduate, they’re prepared for the jobs you have available.”
Officials hope to see the event eventually expand districtwide, with plans already in place to launch elementary school versions of the program at Grapevine and Hanson Elementary Schools next school year.
