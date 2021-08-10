Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Jason Ellison, 44, of Earlington, was charged Friday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Kathy Ruby, 63, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with contempt of court.
Jason Woods, 47, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
Jerry McGregor, 32, of Powderly, was charged July 27 with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Nicolas Carmelo, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure of non-owner operation to maintain required insurance.
Michael Rakestraw, 48, of Princeton, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, no registration plates and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle
