A longtime member of the Madisonville Community College family will help lead the college forward after being announced recently as the new Dean of Academic Affairs.
Dr. Mary Werner said she is honored to be the next dean.
“This is an exciting time for the college, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure that our students have the best possible educational experience,” she said.
In her new role, Werner will oversee the delivery of the college’s academic programs and assist with matters related to accreditation, oversight, and faculty development.
She has been a member of the college’s faculty since 1996. Along with her full-time experience in the classroom, Werner was the department chair for the humanities and provided leadership to several grant projects and accreditation initiatives.
She also served on the college’s Board of Directors as the faculty representative. She received the President’s Award for Inclusive Excellence and was the recipient of the college’s New Horizons Faculty Award of Excellence.
Werner earned a Bachelor of Science in English from Illinois State University, a Master of Arts from Illinois State University in writing, and a Ph. D. in English from Northern Illinois University.
