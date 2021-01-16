The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
• Zachariah O’Neal, 27, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with first-degree strangulation, kidnapping-adult, fourth-degree assault, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Raven Smith, 20, of Mortons Gap, was charged Monday with second-degree burglary.
• Wesley Creamer, 49, of Earlington, was charged Thursday with failure to comply with sex offender registration.
• Virginia Lane, 37, of White Plains, was charged Thursday with two counts of non-payment of court costs fees or fines and probation violation.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Friday:
• Bryan Weldon, 53, of Slaughters, was charged Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Jason Lloyd, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with fraudulent use of credit card and theft by unlawful taking.
• Hailey Smith, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with disregarding a stop sign, no registration plates and operating on a suspended license
