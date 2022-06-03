The Hopkins County job Expo Supersized Job Fair will be taking place Tuesday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Ballard Convention Center located at 605 E. Arch Street in Madisonville.
Those seeking jobs can pre-register to get easier/quicker access into the event and to receive updates on the employers. The first ten to pre-register online will receive a $20 gift card at the fair.
This fair is for everyone, from entry-level, remote, experienced management positions, and more, as the opportunities are endless. There will be numerous second chance employers in attendance and most will be offering on-site interviews.
This year’s job expo committee includes Hopkins County Child Support Unit, Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, Workforce Connections Program, You Make a Difference CNA Program, Baptist Health and the West Kentucky Workforce Board. The Job Expo offers companies and organizations an opportunity to recruit employees.
Some helpful tips for job fair success:
- Pre-register
- Understand what the employers are looking for
- Research prospective employees
- Prepare multiple copies of your resume
- Have your elevator pitch ready
- Prepare appropriate attire
- Create professional email address if you don’t already have one
- Update your voicemail making sure it is professional and there is room for voice messages to come through
- Talk to every employer and discover opportunities
For more information about the job fair check out the Jobs-Hopkins County Facebook page.
