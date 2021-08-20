The Maurice K. Gordon American Legion Post 6 will be celebrating its 100th birthday on Saturday with a free event to commemorate the milestone.
Terri Whitfield, an American Legion Auxiliary member and organizer of the event, said 100 years is a big deal and something to celebrate.
“We just want everybody to come and help us celebrate,” she said.
According to Post 6 Commander Tommy Omer, the American Legion organization was started in March 1919 to help veterans receive their benefits. In May 1919, the American Legion adopted the organization’s official name.
He said a Madisonville native, Maurice K. Gordon, was the one who came up with the name American Legion. In August 1921 Madisonville was chartered to join the American Legion and became the Maurice K. Gordon American Legion Post 6.
The day’s events will start with a ceremony at 3 p.m. in the bingo hall. Whitfield said speakers will include Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. and local attorney Richard Frymire.
“Following the ceremony, we have hors d’oeuvre catered, and we will have social time,” said Whitfield.
The Farm House is providing the food for the event, she said. There will be some time after the ceremony for people to eat dinner, then at 8 p.m., the Black Cat Mojo Band will be performing until midnight in the bingo hall.
Tickets will be given at the door for prizes drawn throughout the night. Whitfield said prizes have been donated by individuals or local merchants.
“We have even had a donation from Fort Campbell,” she said.
Everything on Saturday will be free, except the drinks, which will be both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.
“Anyone 21 and older, we are going to put bracelets on, and anybody who doesn’t have one won’t be served alcohol,” said Whitfield.
Omer said he wants the public to join in the celebration.
“I think it is just outstanding for a veteran’s organization to be 100 years and to do the amount of stuff we continue to do,” he said. “Even though we are down to 271 members, we still do so much for the community.”
Whitfield said the Legion participates in legacy runs for scholarships, provided PPE during the pandemic, donates to local food bands and participated in the backpack program to provide school supplies to kids.
“We help with the veterans’ home. If they need something purchased, they contact us, and we purchase things for them,” she said.
The American Legion Post 6 is located in Madisonville at 856 Legion Drive.
