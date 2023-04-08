In the last several months, more and more reports of train derailments around the country have been in the news. This is concerning to some local officials as Madisonville has two major railway operators in the area, the Paducah & Louisville Railroad (P&L) and CSX.

Nick Bailey, the director of Hopkins County Emergency Management, said despite some notable incidents recently, trains are still a relatively safe mode of transportation.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.