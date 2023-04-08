In the last several months, more and more reports of train derailments around the country have been in the news. This is concerning to some local officials as Madisonville has two major railway operators in the area, the Paducah & Louisville Railroad (P&L) and CSX.
Nick Bailey, the director of Hopkins County Emergency Management, said despite some notable incidents recently, trains are still a relatively safe mode of transportation.
“Trains are still a safe form of transporting goods,” he said. “They transport millions of tons of goods in a year.”
However, there are some precautions that people need to take when around train tracks. Bailey said all train crossings are marked with an X, which is the law. The heavily traveled tracks will have flashing lights or stop arms.
“The recommendation is that you only cross train tracks at an approved crossing, which is typically a sidewalk crossing that coincides with a roadway crossing versus just walking across the tracks,” he said. “It is actually illegal to walk up the tracks. You would be considered trespassing on railroad property.”
If there are no lights or stop arms, it is best to look both ways before going across the tracks. Bailey said it is a good idea to look both ways anyway because there may be a mechanical problem preventing the arms or lights from announcing the arrival of a train.
School buses and vehicles transporting hazardous materials are required by law to stop at railroad crossings to verify that it is clear before they can proceed. He encourages drivers to be cognizant when following behind one of those vehicles.
Bailey said if there is a train incident, motorists should not approach the train. They should follow the directions of railroad employees or first responders.
If a vehicle gets stuck on a track, the motorist should call 911 to alert them of their location. Motorists should also call the phone number by the rail crossing, which is the operations desk for the rail company that owns those tracks.
“It would have a phone number to their operations desk, which is answered 24/7, and you would be able to provide that crossing ID, and they could give the notice to stop the trains,” said Bailey. “You would still want to provide that location to the 911 dispatcher when you call because they can make that call on your behalf.”
The best way to stay safe around train tracks is to follow common sense rules. Don’t cross a train track when the lights are flashing and the stop arms are down. Look both ways before crossing the track, and if you are stuck on the tracks, call 911 and the rail operations number posted close by.
