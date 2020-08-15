Police are searching for a Madisonville man who allegedly shot and killed a woman and injured a toddler shortly before 4 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Ideal Market in Earlington.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson identified Dennis Stone, 32, of Madisonville as the suspect in the killing of Nicole Merrell, 30, also of Madisonville. The child shot was transported to the hospital for treatment, said Sanderson.
Sanderson said Stone is considered “armed and dangerous.” He said Stone is a black male, about 5-foot-10-inches tall and approximately 185 pounds.
Sanderson said officers responded to a call around 3:57 p.m. Friday of shots fired at the convenient store. He said he believes the motive to be a relationship issue and potentially involving a custody matter.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Stone is asked to call central dispatch at 270-821-1720.
