Thomas Florida, 92, of Eddyville, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Florida was instrumental in supporting the Madisonville Salvation Army in many ways from serving on the advisory board for the local organization and donating the land that the current Salvation Army building is on.
Capt. Lisa Good with the Madisonville Salvation Army said that Florida also served as a mentor for operating the organization.
“We would go visit him on a regular basis,” she said. “Mr. Florida was a very sharp minded man and during our time, we have been here going on our fourth year, we would go to speak to him and just gain a lot of knowledge from him.”
Good said Florida’s guidance helped her and her husband to fundraise effectively for the Salvation Army.
“He was very known to help bring a lot of funds for the Salvation Army,” Good said. “He helped raise the funds for the building that we currently own, and he gave the land for that building. He was the chairman for the building when it was done.”
Good said that Florida was a life-long member of the Army’s advisory board and was also the past chairman of the board as well.
“My heart is just absolutely broken to hear of his passing,” Good said. “I just spoke with him a week ago. I’m just shocked at the moment. He was just a kind, gentle giant is how I would describe him. He was just always willing to sit and talk and brainstorm with me on different ways to do things. He was just an amazing man.”
Along with the Salvation Army, Florida also was a member of the Madisonville Lions Club for 66 years while serving in all capacities. He also was the Lions Club’s Man of the Year in 1987 and was the recipient of the Melvin Jones Award from the Lions Club as well. Florida served as the charter director of the Kentucky Lions Foundation and served as the past president of the Madisonville-Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce, Madisonville Industrial Authority and the United Way.
“He was a big fisherman,” said Mederith Henninger, who served with Florida in the Madisonville Lions Club. “He was instrumental in our first building in front of the Rizpah Temple. He was instrumental in building that and we sold that and bought the property where we are now on Hospital Drive. He was a good businessman and I think everybody in town liked him. Everybody in the club did. He was always working.”
Along with this community service he also opened Madisonville Auto Parts in 1954 and the first fast food restaurant in Madisonville with Kentucky Fried Chicken. He also was instrumental in developing Lakewood Subdivision and Parkway Plaza Mall.
The family is asking that charitable contributions be made in Florida’s memory to The Salvation Army of Madisonville, 805 McCoy Avenue, Madisonville, KY 42431.
A full obituary can be found on page A3.
