Like the saying from Pixar's classic "Up" -- "Adventure is out there." For Mary Lou Boal, that is her truth. This year, Boal took two memorable and remarkable trips to Jordan that left an impression.
For the last 37 years, she helped has so many people find their adventures through Total Travel Service in Madisonville. For fun, each year on her birthday, Boal plans an experience for herself.
"My birthday is in February, and I go to interesting places. I went to Iceland to see the
northern lights in February last year," she said. "I should have had my head examined because it was real cold. I went to Petra (which is in Jordan) in February, I just like to go to unusual places, just because it's an excuse to go -- sometimes you need an excuse to go, not always, but I just make that up."
Jordan is Boal's 85th county she has traveled to. And she liked it so much, she visited it twice. Traveling, whether she had been to locale before or not, has broadened her worldview.
"Travel teaches you stuff," she said. "So, if you keep going, you keep learning. I mean, we can go on a cruise and just vegetate, or you can go on a trip and learn something. I've done it all my life."
Boal's traveling bug bit her when she was a flight attendant, and she attended the Tour Management Institute and is a certified international tour manager. She said she went to Jordan for the first time this February and again in October.
"I went there just to see Petra -- pure curiosity. Petra is a 2,000-year-old city that was not discovered until the late 1800s," she said. "And, it is a city carved into rocks. It was so deep in that people couldn't find it."
After seeing Petra, she found that the country of Jordan offered so much, both historically and culturally.
"Going there, I found that there is more in Jordan than just Petra," she said. "The amazing thing that I learned is that it is a very calm country. There are beautiful Roman ruins, as beautiful as anything in Italy or Turkey or other places that Rome conquered and established, and there was Wadi Rum -- where all kinds of movies have been made, including 'Lawrence of Arabia.' "
During her February trip, Boal traveled with her daughter. They visited places with biblical history, including going to the top of Mount Nebo, the Jordan River and the Dead Sea. During her first trip, Boal said that her tour guide didn't take them to see where it is recognized that Jesus was baptized.
"The first trip in February, the guide said, 'oh, that's too far,' and we didn't go." she said. "So, when you go with me, you do it my way, we see what I think is significant."
On the most recent trip, there was more she wanted to see and experience with them.
"We went back, and I said I wanted to go to Madaba, and I wanted to go to all of the biblical places, so we went to Mount Nebo, and we went to where Jesus was baptized," she said.
The trip was life-changing for the people Boal took in October.
"It was exceptional," said Diann Wilson of Madisonville. "We had a great time, fantastic guide, and I saw things I never dreamed of seeing, like the antiquities, the Dead Sea and Mount Nebo."
When looking at the Treasury at Petra, the facade was awe-inducing, said Wilson.
"You just stand there in awe. It is astounding," she said. "You can't even imagine the scope of it until you get there and just stand and look at it. It's quite amazing that something has been preserved this long and looks that great."
For Boal, travel is a way to connect with people from the places she travels. While on the second trip, she connected with an organization called SOS Children's Villages. The village is part of a global federation that works to protect and care for children who have lost parental care or who stand at risk of losing it. Its mission is to build families for children in need, according to its website.
"We took school supplies, we took a stuffed toy for a 3-year-old. For the guys, we took some backpacks and the girls we took combs and brushes and other personal things," she said. "It is my feeling that you give -- you get what you give. You give to those people that you come to see, so we gave."
Both Boal and Wilson said that if someone could travel to Jordan, they should.
"I would say go, absolutely," said Wilson. "You need to take a chance, I was a little apprehensive about going, but I felt safe the whole time, and everything worked out very well. We had a good tour guide; we had a good planner, Mary Lou. It was exceptional."
This is the ultimate adventure, said Boal.
"It's the ultimate adventure because you've got history, you've got people -- friendly people -- and you've got desert," she said. "Why do we travel, some people travel for adventure, and that was an adventure."
