Twenty-two individuals were subjects of a special grand jury convened last week in Dixon, the culmination of the yearlong investigation of drug smuggling at the Webster County Detention Center.
True bills were returned on all 22, including one current and two former deputy jailers.
The investigation had previously resulted in the arrest of 10 individuals. That number included one deputy jailer, a Sebree city employee, and five inmates. The grand jury indictments will result in the arrest of 12 more.
According to the Providence Police Department, which conducted the inquiry in cooperation with Webster County Jailer Greg Sauls, several inmates communicated with people on the outside to arrange for contraband to be smuggled into the facility. At least one deputy, Jacqueline McMillen, is accused of physically bringing drugs into the jail.
In addition to McMillen, others arrested earlier this year were inmates Derrick Dempsey, Johnny Daugherty, Adam Gray, and Terry Linkswiler. Sebree city employee Scott Baskett, as well as Aaron Lovell, Maggie Miller, William Barnaby, and Crystal Ferguson, were also charged.
Indictments handed down Thursday include charges against current deputy jailer Jonathan Brothers, former deputy jailer Rodney Puckett, inmates Christopher Belt, Uriah House, Christopher West, Charles Reynolds, James “Buddy” Spink, and John Washburn, along with Keelie Duncan, Hailey Brown, Jared Newcom, and Benjamin Little.
All individuals will appear next in Webster Circuit Court for arraignment.
Following are the names and charges for which each was indicted:
• Scott Baskett — engaging in organized crime, first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance, and first-degree official misconduct.
• Christopher Belt — engaging in organized crime and three counts of first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance.
• Jonathan Brothers — second-degree official misconduct, a misdemeanor.
• Rodney Puckett — second-degree official misconduct, a misdemeanor.
• Hailey Brown — first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.
• Jared Newcom — engaging in organized crime, first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.
• Christopher West — engaging in organized crime and first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance.
• Keelie Duncan — engaging in organized crime and first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance.
• Benjamin Little — engaging in organized crime, first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance, and conspiracy.
• James “Buddy” Spink — engaging in organized crime and three counts of first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance.
• Uriah House — engaging in organized crime and three counts of first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance.
• Johnny Daugherty — two counts of first-degree promoting contraband.
• John Washburn — engaging in organized crime and two counts of first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance.
• Charles Reynolds — engaging in organized crime.
• William Barnaby — first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance.
• Jacqueline McMillen — first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance.
• Adam Gray — first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance.
• Crystal Ferguson — first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Aaron Lovell — first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance.
• Maggie Miller — first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Terry Linkswiler — first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance.
• Derrick Dempsey — engaging in organized crime and four counts of first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance.
