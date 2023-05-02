Hopkins County is having its annual Celebrate Literacy project this week, offering free books for children from preschool through the fifth grade.
Any child in preschool through fifth grade may choose a free book at tables that will be set up at select locations in Hopkins County this week. The purpose of the project is to get books into kids’ hands and get kids excited about reading.
Celebrate Literacy Hopkins County Committee Chair Lindsay Arnett said they love offering this project each spring for the kids in the community.
“Kids are so excited when they get to come and pick out their free book,” she said.
The book giveaway sites are from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library and the Dawson Springs Public Library today. On Wednesday from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Danny Peyton Pavilion in Mahr Park Arboretum and from 3:30 -6 p.m. at Earlington First Baptist Church parking lot.
On Thursday books will be available from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the Rural King parking lot and from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Hanson Gazebo.
Celebrate Literacy Hopkins County is making plans to become more active in the community in the upcoming year. For more information, follow Celebrate Literacy Hopkins County on Facebook.
