The Hopkins County YMCA is running a Be Well Bingo Challenge during the entire month of January as a friendly, competitive wellness challenge for the community. You do not have to be a member to participate, and everyone is encouraged to partake in this challenge as you could win a YMCA sweatshirt or the grand prize of $50.
Stop by the YMCA to grab a Bingo card before Jan. 7. The card is five dollars and you can pick it up from the Welcome Center.
Here is how to play:
- Purchase your Bingo card
- Complete five in a row for a Bingo. First to Bingo wins a YMCA sweatshirt
- Complete all 25 items on the Bingo card for a Coverall. First to Coverall wins $50.
- Document your Bingo journey and use the hashtag #bewellbingochallenge22 on Facebook and tag the Hopkins County YMCA
- The challenge ends January 31, 2022
“This wellness challenge is meant to inspire the mind, body and spirit,” Angela Carter, Director of Community Health at the Hopkins County Family YMCA said. “It is open to everybody, not just members. It is a great way to get active in the New Year and you have a shot at winning fifty bucks.”
