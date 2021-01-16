While the events at the U.S. Capitol Building happened over a week ago, the impact and aftermath of the riots that occurred as Congress attempted to certify the Electoral College votes remain fresh in the minds of many.
In Hopkins County, Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said he was shocked and saddened by what he watched unfold on Jan. 6.
“I don’t think it helped anything,” he said. “I don’t think it helped their cause. It is a shame to see our Capitol treated that way.”
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said that in times like this, he is reminded how this community handles challenges.
“I find myself saddened as I have watched and read the national news over the last several weeks,” said Cotton. “Despite what we are reading and watching, I continue to find an increased pride in our community. I am proud of how our community combats challenges, and I am proud of who we are.”
Cotton said that actions have consequences for future generations, and that people in Madisonville take that to heart.
“The decisions we make today will affect the futures of our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” said Cotton. “We understand the direct impact that today’s actions have on tomorrow’s results.”
Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan called the riots “unacceptable.”
“It was hard to watch it,” he said. “I’m a very patriotic person. I love our country. I think it is OK for us to disagree on things, but when it turns around and it ends up being something that people feel like that they have to be violent towards another person because they don’t believe the same thing, then that just shows a lack of tolerance, and that is unacceptable.”
Bryan said from a law enforcement standpoint his main goal everyday is to keep people safe, keep property from being damaged and just make the community better.
“One of the reasons it was hard to watch it is that I felt a little bit helpless not being able to be there and help keep the peace,” he said.
Some law enforcement officers from across the country have been arrested for their part in the riots.
“I don’t know of anybody that participated in that,” Bryan said. “It hasn’t really affected our department. I don’t think anyone in our community even went that I know of.”
When asked about the whether President Trump should be removed from office and his second impeachment, Cotton, Whitfield and Bryan declined comment.
