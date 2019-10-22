Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Keenan L. Forbes, 58, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance, first degree, second offense (methamphetamine) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Michael B. Odom, 59, of Madisonville was charged Friday with alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense and failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Matthew A. Orange, 35, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Calvin H. Long, 39, of Hopkinsville was charged Monday with failure to appear on a Christian County warrant.
• Michael A. Cardarelli, 57, of Madisonville was charged last Tuesday with fugitive from another state on a Dubois County, Indiana warrant. He was charged Friday with theft by deception, including cold check under $500 on a Hopkins County warrant.
• David R. Townsell, 39, of Madisonville was charged Friday with two counts of contempt of libel or slander resistance to order on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Tylor S. Lindsey, 23, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with failure to appear on a Webster County warrant.
• Christopher B. Tate, 29, of Madisonville was charged Friday with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense, and drinking an alcoholic beverage public place, first and second offense.
• Laci R. Issel, 44, of Evansville was charged Friday with Alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following report Monday:
• Montrail C. Forte, 34, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with serving parole violation on a Hopkins County warrant. Bail jumping, first-degree, and two counts of failure to appear on Christian County warrants.
