The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
Anthony W. Qualls, of Madisonville, was charged, August 12, 2022, for operating a vehicle under the influence, fleeing/evading police in the second degree, resisting arrest and obstructing a highway.
Makala D. Legrand, of Powderly, was charged, August 13, 2022, for no registration plates, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle under the influence.
Dani OA Martinez, of Sacramento, KY, was charged, August 14, 2022, for no operator’s license, under the influence and possession of open alcoholic beverage while in the vehicle.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Jacerri Johnson, was charged, August 11, 2022, for trafficking carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, enhancement, trafficking marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal simulation in the second degree.
Kelly Hager, was charged, August 12, 2022, for harassing communications.
Lonnell Holloway, was charged, August 13, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Chrisopher J. Heath, was charged, August 13, 2022, for giving false identifying information to an officer and operating on a suspended/revoked license.
Matthew Guy Legrant, was charged, August 13, 2022, for operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to maintain required insurance card, also charged for failure to appear in court.
Jerry L. Lamb, was charged, August 11, 2022, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and for receiving stolen property for more than $500.
Gregory L. Brown, was charged, August 11, 2022, for theft by deception by use of cold checks.
