While 2020 has been a rough year for many local businesses, financially it has been a good one for the city’s tourism tax coffers, which reported a surplus of $85,218 during the month of July. The city’s restaurant tax generated a total of $132,841 in revenue last month, an of increase of $2,000 from a year prior.
Due to COVID-19, summer plans such as the summer concert series and other outdoor events were put on hold this year, leaving tourism with an overall excess revenue over expenses of $151,500. That brings the total current tourism fund to $999,226.
Although many events are off the table this year, the Madisonville Tourism City Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board discussed several projects Thursday night that are either in the works or under consideration during a joint meeting held inside the new event center at Mahr Park Arboretum.
Dirt work is expected to begin next week on a proposed Nature Play Area site at Mahr Park. Site preparation is expected to cost around $98,000, and will be paid via a pair of donations. The Community Improvement Fund (the Baker Family) donated $65,000 to the project and the Mahr Park Trust gave another $35,000.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton told the joint meeting that there was $250,000 allotted for the purchase of playground equipment for the play area, but said it needed to be ordered quickly as it could take up to three months to get it delivered.
Work is also under way at Festus Claybon Park on Hopewell Street, where tourism funds are being used to construct a new combination football and soccer field. Sod has already been placed on the field, and goal posts are expected to be installed in about four weeks.
Cotton said he has already fielded calls from travel sports teams interested in using the field for practice and possibly games.
Cotton also advised the group of a local man who was willing to work with the city on a project that could potentially tie two of Madisonville’s parks together.
“James Sergeant has approached me about a project that could be huge,” Cotton said. “It has a lot of potential. And he is already researching grant possibilities.”
Sergeant would like to see the city construct mountain bike and off-road walking trails. One of the key locations for the possible development is around Grapevine Lake Park.
The lake property actually joins the south side of the Madisonville City Park, but the two properties are separated by the railroad. Cotton said the project could actually provide funding to build a bridge to connect the two parks.
Chairman Adam Townsend said he has gone back through old tourism records and found one project he would like to bring up for consideration. He produced sample designs of Way Finding Signage, the type of signs with arrows that point to various areas of interest.
The signs would be designed to match the city’s “Best Town on Earth” railroad sign.
Cotton said he was looking into the possibility of replacing the sign in front of the city building with a digital sign capable of advertising local events as well as selling advertising to local businesses.
The cost of such signs range from $54,000 to $75,500, according to Cotton.
