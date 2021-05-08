Groves Electrical Services’ Board of Directors has announced that Senior Vice President Andy Bachman has assumed the role of president of Groves Electrical Services, effective May 1.
Bachman replaces Jeff Groves, who will continue to serve as company CEO and board chairman.
“Our board of directors is pleased that Andy has agreed to serve as our president. Andy will be just the third president in our company’s 50-year history,” said Groves. “The board has carefully considered the process of presidential succession for months. Andy’s selection and ascension into the presidency is in keeping with our board’s strategic commitment to the company’s mission, vision, and orderly executive succession.
“Andy has more than 30 years experience with the company.” said Groves. “His long and successful tenure has included involvement in every area of our business, including Board service. Based on his many successes, Andy is well known and well respected by our employees, customers, vendors, and community partners. He is uniquely suited and well prepared for this position. Andy is the right person to lead our organization, forward as we continue to add to our history of success. Under Andy’s leadership, we are confident Groves Electrical Services’ best years are still ahead.”
Groves Electrical Services is a regional power specialist providing power line construction, distribution and transmission; substation construction; industrial and commercial electrical services and controls; engineering, testing and maintenance; boring and excavating; and emergency electrical service response whenever and wherever natural disaster strikes.
Headquartered in Madisonville since its founding in 1972, Groves has become one of the premier employers in western Kentucky with nearly 400 full-time employees. Groves provides electrical services to power companies, electrical cooperatives, and municipalities, as well as industrial, commercial, and mining operations around the country.
