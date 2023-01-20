The Hopkins County Extension Family and Consumer Sciences will be bringing a series of ‘Winter Classes’ this winter, offering the community an opportunity to attend, learn and enjoy, free of charge.
According to Erika Wood, Hopkins County Extension Agent for Horticulture, all classes are free and open to the public, and while this is the first time hosting these classes in Hopkins County, Wood has been teaching these three specific classes for the past five years.
“I teach gardening classes once a month and try to pick a wide range of gardening topics that are suitable for that time of year,” Wood said. “I also pick classes based on surveys and assessments from the public and community members.”
There will be three classes, one in January, one in February, and one in March. You do not need to attend all of them to be able to attend the others. Anyone who is interested is encouraged to pick and choose which is most appealing to you.
The classes are as follows:
“Starting Seeds Indoors”: January 30, 2023, 5:30p.m.
This class aims to teach participants how to start flower and vegetable seeds indoors and keep them alive and thriving until they are able to be planted outdoors
“Orchids 101”: February 27, 2023, 5:30 p.m.
This class will teach participants about the different types of orchid species and how to care for them
“Spring Wildflowers”: March 20, 2023, 5:30p.m.
This class will teach participants about the different spring wildflowers that bring life back to Kentucky now that winter is over
All classes will be held at the Extension Office, located at 75 Cornwall Drive in Madisonville. Please be sure to RSVP via phone, 270-821-3650.
For more information feel free to reach out to Erika Wood directly, 270-821-3650.
