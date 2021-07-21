During a Monday night meeting, the Hopkins County School Board of Education authorized almost $3,000 to support the Council for Better Education, Inc. in their lawsuit against House Bill 563.
School Board attorney Keith Cartwright said the council is assessing the districts participating in the lawsuit based on the size of the district, so the larger the district, the more money it is. He said Hopkins County’s amount is just short of $3,000.
“We are contributing to it and will provide them whatever support we can,” he said.
Along with the support of funds, the board also authorized Superintendent Amy Smith to provide any documents needed to support the litigation.
“It is not an unusual act for the board to support the Council for Better Education when they come to us for things,” he said.
According to Dr. Tom Shelton, spokesperson for the council, all public school districts in Kentucky have been asked to pass a resolution to allow superintendents to work with the council to share information and to assist in the litigation process.
“All districts are in the same process of considering this resolution at this time based on when their board meetings are scheduled,” he said. “We are hearing daily from school districts as their boards are passing this resolution.”
House Bill 563, designed as a school choice measure, became law in March after the legislature narrowly overrode a veto from Governor Andy Beshear. The part of the bill under litigation is the education opportunity accounts that would provide a tax credit to people who donate to third-party groups who could then give money to families for education expenses and, in Kentucky’s largest counties, private school tuition.
The Council for Better Education filed its lawsuit in the Franklin Circuit Court on May 31
In a news release, the Council for Better Education said the law allows state revenue to go to private schools that are not subject to any education standards and are free to discriminate against students for any reason, including race, gender, sexual orientation, disability and religion.
“Public dollars should never be spent to create an education system that allows, encourages or perpetuates discrimination,” the council said in the release. “Make no mistake: left unchallenged, over the next five years HB563 will cost the taxpayers of the commonwealth $125 million in revenue that should have gone to public education.”
The school choice bill went into effect, as scheduled, on June 28.
