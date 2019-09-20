'Sweet Feet' fundraiser will have an '80s theme

The fifth annual Sweet Feet dessert and wine tasting event is trying something new this year as it will be adding an '80s theme to the festivities.
"In the past, we haven't had a theme," said Happy Feet Committee Chair Cheri McNary. "This is our fifth year, so we were looking to change it up a little bit."
The event raises funds for Happy Feet, a nonprofit organization that gives shoes to students in Hopkins County. Sweet Feet is being held at Mahr Park Arboretum's barn at 5:30 p.m.Tuesday, Sept. 24.
"The setting is really nice, and the atmosphere is very nice," said McNary. "We have the opportunity to have some wine from Purple Toads Winery, and food from Catering and Creations, and DJ Magic Mike will be there for the 80s music."
There will be a few guests at the event who will speak about their experience with Happy Feet. The Barber Boys from Madisonville will talk about their first-year experience and what it was like to size students for their new shoes, said McNary.
"Tuesday, they'll share with everyone what their experience was and how humbled they were to see it up close and see how much need there is here in Hopkins County," she said. "Because most people don't realize it until their inside a school."
Along with food and entertainment, there will also be a silent auction and a $20 per entry raffle for a chance at a $1,000 supermarket sweepstakes at Sureway. All of the proceeds from the event go directly to the shoes for the students, said committee member Skylar Phaup.
"We'll go in and have food and the silent auction and everything there," she said. "But, the biggest thing for the night is to raise awareness for the cause. Every penny that is earned at the event goes directly into providing shoes for kids in our local community."
McNary stressed the same sentiment by saying that the September event raises two-thirds of Happy Feet's annual budget.
"All of the proceeds go back to benefit the kids of Hopkins County," she said. "Our annual budget is about $28,000. We have no overhead, all of our people on our committee and associated with Happy Feet are all volunteers. The money we raise goes right back to the kids."
Last month Happy Feet held a sock drive at the fire department, McNary said that each kid who receives a pair of shoes will also get two new pairs of socks. Earlier this month, the organization sized over 700 students between Hopkins County schools and Dawson Springs Independent School System.
Since 2012, the organization has donated over 5,000 pairs of shoes in the area, said Phaup.
"Happy Feet helps to even out the educational experience for all students within our local school system," she said. "It helps to eliminate bullying, and it promotes better learning environments. You don't understand how big of an impact you're making until you go and see the look on their faces and the smiles that'll light up the room whenever they get their shoes."
Tickets are on sale for $40 per individual or $320 for a reserved table of eight. The tickets can be purchased at Independence Bank at 1776 North Main Street in Madisonville or from any committee member. For more information about the event, go to the Hopkins County Happy Feet Facebook page.
