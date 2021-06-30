In partnership with the Kentucky Division of Waste Management, Hopkins County Public Works is hosting a tire collection event on July 8-10.
Hopkins County Solid Waste Coordinator Greg Camplin said the collection happens every three years and is a state-sponsored event.
“It is just for tire collection in the county to help clean up the facilities and clean up the county,” he said.
The collection will take place at Barnsley Convenience Center, 5697 Hopkinsville Road in Madisonville. He said tires will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 8 and Friday, July 9, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 10.
According to the flier, accepted tires can be tires on or off a rim, from farm implements, bicycles, motorcycles, go-carts, ATV, tractors, or truck and passenger vehicles. Tires that are foam-filled, calcium-filled, off-road construction, rubber tracks, or are solid tires with or without press on rims will not be accepted.
“That is everything dictated by the state on what is acceptable and what isn’t,” said Camplin.
He said the county has had a lot of participation in past years. Six years ago the county took in around 24,000 to 25,000 tires, and three years ago they took in almost 17,000 tires.
The reason for the event is to remove the eyesores and the accumulation of tires on people’s property, farms or illegal dumps, he said.
“A lot of people will just take these out and dump them on the side of the road somewhere,” said Camplin. “It just helps clean up those areas.”
He said another reason is that tires lying around tend to hold water, which can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
Hopkins County does not hold on to the tires, he said. The state pays for a contractor to be present, normally Liberty Tire, out of Marion.
“They have their machinery and load up all the tires into their containers and take it to their facility for shredding and whatever they do with those,” said Camplin.
The event is open to the county, but tire retailers, scrap and salvage yards and recycling businesses are not eligible to participate in the tire collection event.
For more information, contact Hopkins County Public Works at 270-383-2711.
