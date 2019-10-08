Police say a Madisonville man will face numerous charges after leading officers on a 30-minute chase to the northeast corner of Hopkins County. It ended with the man seriously injured.
A police statement said Ronald Willis, 31, ran a stoplight around 2:35 a.m. Sunday at Island Ford Road and Whittington Drive. When an officer tried to stop him, Willis reportedly "began a low-speed pursuit which continued into the county."
The report said the pursuit ended about 16 miles away, when Willis went off a road and into a field at Onton and Weldon roads. Police said Willis received injuries serious enough to require a helicopter flight to Deaconess Midtown Trauma Center in Evansville for treatment.
Police said they discovered later that Willis was driving a 1986 truck which had been reported stolen on Saturday.
Willis's whereabouts were unclear Monday night. Deaconess Health reported he was not shown as a patient at its Evansville hospitals. He also was not shown as an inmate at either the Hopkins County or Vanderburgh County jails. A phone call to Evansville Police was not returned.
Major Andrew Rush said Madisonville Police are waiting before listing the specific charges against Willis.
A separate crash in Madisonville Sunday afternoon injured a Crofton woman. A police report said Kristina Ward, 31, was hurt when a driver turned her head to check a passenger around 3:05 p.m. Their vehicle then hit a utility pole on West Lake Street.
Ward was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the car and another passenger were not hurt. No police charges related to the crash have been announced.
