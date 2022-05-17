On Tuesday morning, a line of law enforcement vehicles that stretched as far as the eye could see arrived in Madisonville as police officers from across western Kentucky escorted one of their own who was killed in the line of duty to the medical examiner’s office, which handles autopsies for all of western Kentucky.
Yesterday afternoon the Kentucky State Police identified the officer as Calloway County Chief Deputy Sheriff’s Jody Cash. Cash was a graduate of Caldwell County High School and a retired KSP sergeant.
According to a report by WPSD-TV in Paducah, the officer was a Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy who was at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in Benton at the time of the incident. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
A suspect who was shot in the incident also died, Matt Hillbrecht of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office told WPSD.
KSP Post 1 Troopers and Detectives along with the KSP CIRT responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
“Britainy and I ask Kentuckians to join us in holding the family and loved ones of the Calloway County Deputy in their prayers,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth. Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy.”
KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.
