While the end of the year brings hope for the future, it also brings deadlines.
The deadline to renew car registration and to change political parties is this Friday, but the Hopkins County Clerk’s Office will be closed both Thursday and Friday.
Deputy Clerk Jenny Menser said there are several ways to renew car registration and change political parties without having to physically come into the office.
Residents can drop their payment along with their renewal card in the clerk’s dropbox, and they will mail the new registration. Residents can also renew online at drive.ky.gov or use the telephone renewal system at 1-866-658-9866.
“As long as nothing has lapsed, you can renew in those three ways without having to come into the office,” said Menser. “We’ve worked hard to implement several ways even before COVID to allow people to do that without having to come in.”
She said they try to encourage residents to not wait until the end of the month to renew their car registration, but sometimes people can’t or don’t remember deadlines.
“It is always slower at the beginning of the month, so if people can come in at the beginning of the month, they will probably save themselves some time,” said Menser.
That is something residents can remember for next year.
Friday is also the last day to change political parties and still be eligible to vote in the primary election.
She said any voter registration card that is mailed to the clerk’s office and postmarked by Dec. 31 will be processed. Voter information can also be changed or updated online at govoteky.com.
“Anybody that does that before 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 will still be updated and eligible to vote in the primary,” said Menser. “We have several days to process those after the 31st deadline.”
She said all state offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, not just the clerk’s office. Residents can still send in, drop off or change information online those days, but it will not be processed until the office reopens on Monday.
