O’Reilly Auto Parts is expected to open in the next two weeks in the north end of Madisonville.

During the Madisonville City Council meeting last week, it was presented to the public that multiple businesses are coming to town, in addition to ongoing construction projects which will be getting started and continuing, in order to improve and enhance the lives of those who work and live in Hopkins County.

A new O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store is expected to open within the next two weeks located next to the Mandarin House in North Madisonville.

