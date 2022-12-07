During the Madisonville City Council meeting last week, it was presented to the public that multiple businesses are coming to town, in addition to ongoing construction projects which will be getting started and continuing, in order to improve and enhance the lives of those who work and live in Hopkins County.
A new O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store is expected to open within the next two weeks located next to the Mandarin House in North Madisonville.
The old Pizza Hut is pending site plans for new development.
Work is currently being done to prepare for construction of an apartment complex on East North Street behind Sunshine Coal and Gas.
A new Dollar General Store is under construction on Hanson Rd, near the Madisonville Christian Assembly.
The new Dunkin’ Donuts will be coming to South Main soon, as the site and architectural plans are pending as they have been submitted. Contractors are in work with the builder and plan to start the demolition of the old Messenger building within the next month.
Huck’s on South Main is pending final approval.
Huck’s North the order has been issued
West Noel Avenue, two duplexes are pending final inspection.
160 Ruby Write Concrete, a permit has been issue for new office buildings and a showroom.
Ruby Junction is pending PUD and site plan and approval
Grapevine Lake restrooms have been completed, paper towel dispensers are being finished this week.
Airport Helicopter Hangar, the interior framing is underway, walls are finally getting put up.
MFD Training Center Station 4, notice to proceed and contract was awarded pending permit approval.
Debbie Todd, with Planning and Zoning, shared that nine zoning permits were issued for November, with one demolition permit.
“We’ve been working off and on with Ruby Junction to get this project going. This is our first planned unit development, we’re kind of excited about that. This is totally different from anything we have seen., Todd said. “That does go before the planning commission.”
This will be broken out into phases. Phase one will include nine single family houses are looking to come to Dempsey and Oaks Street. The utilities and infrastructure will already be in place.
A proposed brewery in the corner building on Arch and Dempsey will also be included as Phase One.
“Not sure the time frame on the rest of the development, of course it will depend how these first lots go. They will be offered for sale as well. Once those are at the point where he can do the next phase, it will probably involve the streets that go from Oaks to Arch.”
The final planning commission meeting will be in January to further discuss.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.