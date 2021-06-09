Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday:
Tammie McClure, 58, of Owensboro, was served a warrant on Saturday for violation of conditions of release.
Thomas Baxter, 46, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with contempt of court.
Travis Daniels, 33, of Oakdale, Illinois, was charged Monday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and receiving stolen property $10,000 or greater.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
April Carty, 44, of Mortons Gap, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Paris Phipps, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with fourth-degree assault.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.