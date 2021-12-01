The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Steven Adamson, was arrested, November 29, for drug trafficking in the first offense. Stevenson also charged for possession of firearms as a convicted felon, along with a defaced firearm with the serial number scratched off.
Dameon M. Palmer, was arrested, November 29, for failure to appear in court, and theft by deception.
Latoya K. Phelps, was arrested, November 29, for failure to appear in court.
Gwynn Michael Davis, was arrested, November 29, for wanton endangerment in the first degree.
