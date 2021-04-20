At Monday’s meeting of the Hopkins County Board of Education, two families requested returning to five-day in-school learning.
Dr. John Roy presented the board with issues his grandchildren have had during the school year with virtual learning and not being at school five days a week. Roy also asked for clarification on why the district reverted back to virtual learning following Spring Break.
“I believe an excellent education is one of the most important things we can offer for our community,” said Roy, who clarified that was not there to represent anyone but himself and his family. He said his wife tutored their grandchildren and witnessed students who were struggling to become engaged and inspired.
“It is frustrating for them and her as they saw very little progress,” he said.
Roy also questioned the decision to return to virtual learning following Spring Break instead of returning to the four-day-a-week school as before.
“Would everyone have been safer if the kids were allowed back in the classroom? At least they would have been masked and distanced,” said Roy. “One could have argued for no Spring Break at all.”
Roy said he hopes the remaining school year and the fall semester would resemble the neighboring county schools and states, which have already safely and successfully returned to the classroom.
Parent Megan Weldon agreed with Roy and added that she would like to see the students return to school five days a week.
“I worry about the education that they have received this year. It has been so upside down,” she said.
Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby said the comments from the speakers was good information for the board to have as they discuss a virtual program for next year and determine what school is going to look like for the 2021-2022 school year.
The board has passed a traditional calendar for the fall and they intend to start school on a normal calendar.
“It is certainly their hope that all the requirements from the CDC and the Kentucky Department of Health will be lifted so that we can get back to a normal school year,” said Ashby.
Also on Monday, the board received an update from Owens Saylor, a coordinator with the Kentucky Association of School Administrators, on the search for a new superintendent. He said there were 14 applications submitted and the screening committee will start reviewing applications this week.
“The quality of this application pool is really solid. I think they are going to be very excited about that,” said Saylor.
In other news from Monday’s meeting, the school board:
• reviewed graduation dates for the local high schools: Hopkins County Academy’s is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 13 at Central, Hopkins County Central’s is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at Central and Madisonville North Hopkins’s is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, May 21 at North.
• approved invoice payments to Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects PLLC in the amount of $3,950.42 and LE Gregg Associates in the amount of $2,788.75 for work related to the new Hanson Elementary School.
• approved an invoice payment to Mechanical Consultants, Inc. in the amount of $55,125 for the cooling tower replacement at James Madison Middle School.
• approved a bid award to Pogue Chrysler, Inc. for three new cargo/transit vans for the district technology department.
• approved to create an interventionist teacher position and a virtual learning teacher position.
• approved to advertise for service bids for the 2021-2022 school year for LP Gas, office equipment and supplies, pest control, and uniforms and mops.
• approved maintenance service contracts with vendors for the 2021-2022 school year.
• approved the pupil attendance regulation waiver request for the 2021-2022 school year.
• approved the revised #HSCatHome plan for the 2021-2022 school year.
• approved advertise bids for the purchase of two three-quarter ton 4WD work trucks for the district maintenance department.
The school board will hold a special called meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 29 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center. The next regular school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
