Mortons Gap city employee John Gipson, left, raised a hatchback Thursday morning as Mayor Chris Phelps and City Council Member Jo Beth Appleby loaded the vehicle with free produce. The city handed out over 100 boxes, said Phelps. The free food came from a partnership with the Hopkins County Fiscal Court and the USDA Care Relief Program. The food was delivered to 10 locations across the county. According to Magistrate Ricky Whitaker, they handed out 1,712 boxes full of fruits and vegetables. Whitaker said he is in the process of getting another shipment of food for the county.

 Brandon Buchanan/The Messenger

