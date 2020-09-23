Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
William Linville, 33, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with public intoxication and possession of synthetic drugs.
Timothy Oliver, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with public intoxication and possession of synthetic drugs.
Chad Adams, 33, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with no registration plates, following another vehicle too closely, careless driving, drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
McKatie Pike, 23, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was charged Monday with public intoxication.
Nancy Firestone, 55, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear and theft by deception.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.