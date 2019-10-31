HENDERSON -- A former Central Academy teacher accused of sodomy of a student appeared in court Tuesday morning.
Evan Harvey, 27, Owensboro, was arraigned in Henderson District Court. Accompanied by his attorney Bryce Caldwell, whose practice is based in Owensboro, Harvey stood before District Judge Jill Brady while a not guilty plea to the charge of third-degree sodomy was entered.
Brady explained to Harvey that third-degree sodomy is a Class D felony and punishable by one to five years in prison. The judge then set a preliminary hearing date of Nov. 13.
In Kentucky, the definition of third-degree sodomy is, "Being a person in a position of authority or position of special trust, as defined in KRS 532.045, he or she engages in deviate sexual intercourse with a minor less than sixteen (16) years old with whom he or she comes into contact as a result of that position."
The investigation began in September after a 16-year-old student made allegations that there was sexual contact between her and Harvey during the 2018-2019 school year. (Harvey did not return to teach at Central for the 2019-2020 school year.)
At the time the investigation was launched, he was teaching at Tamarak Elementary School in Daviess County. However, officials with the Daviess County School System told The Gleaner that after learning of the allegations, Harvey was suspended, pending the outcome of the case.
Henderson police said the student reported that the sexual contact between her and Harvey was "consensual and always occurred in his classroom" at Central Academy, which is an alternative school run by the Henderson County School District.
According to an arrest warrant filed at the Henderson Judicial Center, the student alleged that "she and the defendant made flirty comments to each other in the classroom and that they also communicated through Snapchat," which is a video-based social media application.
The student said, "(Mr. Harvey) would move wheeled cabinets in his classroom and she would perform oral sex on him behind the cabinets so that they were out of view of the camera in the room. She advised this happened four or five times throughout the 2018-2019 school year," according to court documents.
At the time of the interview with investigators, the student still had Harvey's username listed as a friend in her Snapchat account, the arrest warrant said.
Henderson police detectives said when Harvey was confronted with the allegations, "Harvey never denied the allegations at this time, but stated that he did nothing wrong," the court papers said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.