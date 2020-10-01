Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
Paris Phipps, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Destiny Mullins, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Sherry Lindle, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with two counts of contempt of court. Lindle also was charged with non-payment of court costs and five counts of failure to appear by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Wednesday:
Charles Austin, 40, of Nebo, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.