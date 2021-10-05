The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Robert Jewell, 71, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with contempt of court.
Vicente Toledo Soto, 39, of Seminary, Mississippi, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Blake Caraway, 33, of Nebo, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
Jacob Knight, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Cornelius Hemphill, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault.
Paul Morgan, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with contempt of court.
Richard Crabtree, 58, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Jonathan Mitchell, 37, of Madisonville, was changed Friday with contempt of court.
Andrea Dalton, 41, of Hanson, was charged Friday with disregarding a traffic light, no operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, failure to produce an insurance card and possession of marijuana.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Joseph Moore, 26, of Earlington, was served a warrant on Friday for theft by unlawful taking.
