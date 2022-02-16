Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville has received an American Cancer Society Emergency Relief grant to help cancer patients overcome barriers caused by the December tornadoes.
According to a news release, after the tornadoes struck western Kentucky, the American Cancer Society stepped in to provide Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville with some much-needed emergency relief.
Baptist Health Deaconess Director of Philanthropy Austin Elliott said December’s tornado was especially disastrous for the community, especially those who rely on the Merle M Mahr Cancer Center at the hospital for critical cancer care.
“This emergency relief funding, which came when needed most, helps to ensure both Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville and the patients themselves can keep their fight against cancer the top priority,” he said.
Despite the recent devastation, cancer has not stopped, and an estimated 30,370 Kentucky residents will learn they have cancer this year.
In January, hospital systems in Kentucky’s hardest-hit communities began receiving emergency relief funds to help patients get the critical care they need. The funds are in the form of 60-day emergency grants from the American Cancer Society.
Kathleen Goss, vice president for Regional Cancer Control, said hospitals can use the funds to help families where their need is greatest like for lodging, transportation, or day-to-day living expenses.
“Importantly, hospitals receiving these emergency grants have flexibility in how they allocate the funds to help cancer patients and their families,” she said.
The December tornado was the deadliest tornado event in Kentucky’s history, producing severe to catastrophic damage across western Kentucky. The tornado killed more than 90 Kentuckians and turned businesses and homes into rubble.
For more information about the American Cancer Society, call 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org.
