The Madisonville-North Hopkins Marching Maroons’ 2022 season came to an end of Saturday morning at Madison Southern High School during the semi-final round of the Kentucky 4A State Marching Band Competition.
The Maroons drew a tough early draw in the competition, taking the field second out of 12 bands in the event.
Madisonville placed 7th in the overall rankings, taking 5th in musical performance and 9th in visual performance to score an 83.2.
The Maroons narrowly missed the cut to advance to the finals, with the top six bands moving forward. South Laurel took the final advancement spot with a score of 83.35.
High School, who won the semifinal round, advanced to the state finals on Saturday and emerged the 2022 state champions.
