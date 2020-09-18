The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Hopkins County rose to 38 on Thursday as Hopkins County Health Department officials reported one new fatality from the virus.
The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus climbed by two to 576, while the number of recovered cases jump by six to 473.
According to the health department, the latest death was “a middle-aged adult with no significant comorbidities.”
That makes the second death of an individual in Hopkins County during the last week that officials have said did not suffer from notable comorbidities.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, people of any age with certain underlying medical conditions, or comorbidities, are at increased risk for severe illness or death from COVID-19.
Those conditions include:
• Cancer
• Chronic kidney disease
•COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
• Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
• Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 or higher)
• Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
• Sickle cell disease
• Type 2 diabetes mellitus
On Thursday, health department officials also released the names of eight Hopkins County businesses that had been issued citations for either having employees who were not wearing masks, or for not requiring customers to wear masks.
Those businesses include:
• EZ Mart
• Gill’s Fuel Mart
• Marco’s Pizza
• Wick’s Well
• YMCA
• Catering and Creations Express 1
• Sonic on North Main Street
• South Main Diner
According to Public Health Director Denise Beach, these citations are a first for those businesses, which were all warned prior to citation.
Most of the citations were due to customers calling in complaints to a hotline the health department established to handle COVID-19 mandate compliance, and the bulk of those were due to employees not wearing masks.
“These businesses are being randomly checked or we receive complaint calls,” Beach said. “Someone from the health department verifies the complaint.”
The first citation does not carry a monetary penalty, but continued noncompliance will result in fines to the businesses. Earlier this year Beach reported that fines would be issued for $25, $50, $75 and $100. Any subsequent fines could result in the business being turned over to the labor cabinet.
To date, Beach said the health department has not fined any private citizens for violation of the governor’s mandate.
Citizens can reach the health department to report instances of noncompliance at 270-821-5242, extension 258.
These citations were issued by health department officials between Aug. 18 and Sept. 16 as enforcement of Gov. Andy Beshear’s mask mandate, originally issued on July 10.
These citations were released to the public on Thursday even as the Kentucky Supreme Court began hearing oral arguments over the legality of the governor’s COVID-19 mandates, including the mask mandate itself.
In July, Scott County Circuit Court Judge Brian Privett issued a restraining order against Beshear issuing future executive orders or mandates related to the pandemic, unless those new mandates first meet a list of requirements described in the order.
Within 24 hours, the governor issued the mandatory mask mandate, which has since been extended twice. Beshear appealed Privett’s ruling, and the case was fast tracked to the Kentucky Supreme Court, which could issue a ruling on the matter as early as this afternoon.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron has said that his own motions aren’t about public safety, but about making sure the governor followed the law when issuing those orders.
Contact Matt Hughes at matt@journalenterprise.com or 270-667-2069
