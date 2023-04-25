Anyone looking for handmade, one-of-a-kind items for Mother’s Day or last minutes gifts are invited to a Mother’s Day Market on Saturday, May 6.
The Kentucky Movers and Makers will have a Mother’s Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, where the community is invited to shop, tour and watch demonstrations.
Melanie Tapp, the business relationship director for Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development, said the Mother’s Day Market and Maker Saturday Pop UP Vendor Fair will be an incredible opportunity to shop for unique items from multiple vendors and see woodworking demonstrations.
“From laser cutting and engraving to sublimation, candied fruit to handmade soaps, there will be multiple makers on-site selling their products and showcasing their skills,” she said.
Several of the vendors offer customized gifts like Turning Wheel and 3510 Designs. She said the owners of those businesses will be customizing gifts on-site and accepting other custom orders.
Tapp added guests are encouraged to take a tour of the space after shopping to see how the Maker Space works. Volunteers will be onsite to offer free tours.
The current vendors include 3510 Designs, Blessed Nest Custom Creations, Kentucky Homestead Soaps, Makayten’s Custom Gifts, Patricia’s Little Bakery, Sassy Crafts, and Turning Wheel.
For more information on the upcoming Maker Saturday Pop-Up Vendor Fair, follow the Kentucky Movers and Makers Facebook page. Kentucky Movers and Makers is located at 130 N. Seminary St. in Madisonville.
