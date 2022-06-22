The Madisonville campus of Murray State University will be offering a Madisonville Academy for Nonprofit Development and Leadership program.
Heather Roy, director of the Madisonville and Henderson Regional MSU Campuses, said this is a great way for nonprofit leaders and volunteers to network and build professional relationships.
“It is for anybody who believes they can get something out of professional development and networking with other nonprofit leaders in the community and surrounding area,” she said.
The program started in Hopkinsville, and after seeing the overwhelming success and positivity that came out of the program, they decided to try it in Madisonville.
“We came together and decided it was a great opportunity for this area,” said Roy.
The seminars begin on Aug. 18, 2022, and end on April 20, 2023. They are only once a month, but cover everything needed to run a nonprofit.
“It is everything from start to finish that would help a nonprofit professional or somebody looking to volunteer or even start a nonprofit,” said Roy.
The first four seminars are Your Nonprofit Organization by Elise Kieffer, MSU Program Director and Assistant Professor of Nonprofit Leadership Studies; Increase Your Influence and Impact by Alyson Van Hooser, Author and Leadership Trainer; Funding and Financial Sustainability by Tony Watkins, Executive Director/CEO of Community Foundation of West Kentucky; and Engaging the Nonprofit Sector Support Resources and Infrastructure by Chris Dockins, Consultant for Community Foundation of West Kentucky.
The last four seminars are Communications, Marketing, and Branding by Britney Hargrove, Communications Specialist; Broadening Your Circle of Support and Capacity by Gina Winchester, Calloway County Deputy Judge-Executive; Strengthening and Motivating Volunteers and Staff by Robin Esau, Professor of Nonprofit Leadership at MSU; and Effective Organization and Program Delivery by Mike Gowen, Professor of Nonprofit Leadership at MSU.
Program graduates will receive some nonprofit credit and get a certificate for the program as well, said Roy.
Anyone who signs up for the program would need to commit to all eight seminars, said Roy. The seminars will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and held at MSU-Madisonville Regional Campus.
The cost for all eight seminars is $250, which includes lunch for each seminar day. Roy said the goal was to make it affordable, so MSU Nonprofit Resource Center and Center for Adult and Regional Education partnered with Community Foundation West Kentucky.
Anyone interested needs to apply by Friday, July 1 through the MSU website. Visit murraystate.edu/madisonville and click on the Madisonville Academy for Nonprofit Leadership and Development tab on the left.
For more information, contact Heather Roy at hroy@murraystate.edu or call 270-825-4379.
