On what may be the hottest day for the foreseeable future, a grilled burger seemed the right choice to celebrate the end of a long summer and to help raise funds for a good cause.
Hancock Bank in Madisonville sponsored a "Lunch Cookout" on Thursday to raise money for Madisonville Community College's Student Emergency Fund.
"Back in the spring, we had a donation from Thrifty Pharmacy, and they knew that there was a need for students to have certain needs met, like unforeseen medical emergencies, transportation issues and different things that aren't covered by scholarships," said Advancement Director for MCC Raegina Scott.
More recently, Scott said the school was given an anonymous matching fund for the Student Emergency Fund. For every dollar raised, it will be matched up to $10,000, if the funds can be raised by the end of the year.
"So, we're working fast and furious and reaching out to faculty and staff, students, the community, businesses, alumni and MCC retirees," she said. "We have until the end of the year, and we've raised over $2,600 so far, and we just started three or four weeks ago. So, we're tickled."
Every dollar that was raised or donated during the "Lunch Cook-out" will get matched if the the criteria is met, she said.
"So, in the end, we will have $20,000 in the Student Emergency Fund to be able to help students with those types of situations that could be a hardship or barrier to continue their education," said Scott.
For MCC's president, Dr. Cindy Kelley, the fund means that more students will have access to college.
"Many of us don't realize that maybe having a tire that is no longer good, or needing to choose between buying a textbook and paying a utility bill can mean someone may not be able to come to college," she said. "The emergency fund gives us the opportunity to help students who have unforeseen circumstances. And it may make a difference between someone being able to finish school and move on to a better life through a better job, and not being able to finish school at all."
During the cookout, students from MCC volunteered to work the event. Members of the Student Government Association, Kentucky Association of Nursing Students and Phi Beta Lambda all helped with serving food, while members of Hancock Bank cooked.
"What this shows is overall support of faculty, staff and students across the college," said Kelley. "Those of us who work at the college every day understand this need, and you can see that here. We have a new initiative with the college this year, I'm calling 'point to kindness, to find the positivity,' and that's what's happening today at the cookout."
Scott said the fund has already helped students who are experiencing hardships and wish to apply for the Student Emergency Fund Grant will need to fill out an application that can be picked up at the Advancement Office.
After the application is submitted, Scott said that a committee, comprised of the dean of students, the provost and herself, will review the request promptly.
"We make a decision quickly because these are things you can't usually sit on, and we want to decide within a day or two to award if we see the need is legitimate," said Scott. "We hope that no student has an issue with trying to finish their education because of some unforeseen incident or emergency."
To donate to the emergency fund, contact MCC's Advancement Office at 270-824-8595.
