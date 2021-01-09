The active number of COVID-19 in Hopkins County cases reached 1,012 Friday, according to the Hopkins County Health Department.
The department reported 34 new cases yesterday, bringing the total of cases ever in the county to 3,034 with 1,913 recovered and 109 dead from the virus.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine continued circulating throughout the county this week as the first of 900 individuals at Baptist Health Madisonville started receiving the second dosage of the Pfizer vaccine, while the health department continues to vaccinate non-hospital based healthcare providers in the Tier 1A group — including dental medical staff, optometry medical staff, physical therapy medical staff, urgent care medical staff, the Federally Qualified Health Center medical staff and anyone who is home health and anyone who is in medical practice not associated with the hospital or a large corporate health system.
After all of those vaccinations are complete, Health Department Director Denise Beach and her team will start with Tier 1B that includes first responders, school personnel and anyone 70 years -old and older.
Beach said when it comes time for the general public of 70 years old and older to be vaccinated, the department will send out announcements through the department’s Facebook page, the Hopkins County and City of Madisonville Facebook Live updates and through The Messenger.
Beach said she encourages everyone to be patient as vaccinations continue, adding that calling the office to check on the vaccine will slow down the process.
“We will get everybody and we will continue to let the public know how we will do that,” she said. “We ask that you not call to see where you are on the list. It will help us to go faster if you let us contact you.”
At Baptist Health Madisonville, Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator, Kristy Quinn said Friday that there were 25 COVID patients at the hospital now, which is down from earlier in the week.
Out of those 25 patients, four are in critical care.
Quinn also said the COVID-19 patients make up 22% of the total patients at the hospital.
