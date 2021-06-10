Mural

This mural was completed at the Day Brothers 1898 building in Dawson Springs by Bella Adams, the daughter of author, public speaker and illustrator Mark Adams, who is working on renovating the building. The building currently houses Mark’s book warehouse and an H&R Block office, but Mark is working to convert the space to be rented out for events. The space is 1,500 square feet, according to Mark Adams, and is expected to be completed in the middle of summer. Bella also has her own custom- painted clothing business that she operates out of Boca Raton, Florida.

 Submitted photo

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.