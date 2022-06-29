Following the adjournment of yesterday’s special called Madisonville City Council meeting, many community members were given the opportunity to speak and voice their opinions on a range of different topics, but most importantly the raise in taxes and what the future of Madisonville looks like.
According to Mayor Kevin Cotton, the increase of occupational tax is going to happen across the state.
“The state calls the city to increase contributions on the retirement systems,” said Cotton. “In Madisonville, on the retirement alone, it’s $1.9 million dollars more per year than what we were paying in 2018, it makes up about 8-10% of our budget. Health insurance went up $1.2 million.”
Community member, Brad Defatte, spoke to council, asking about the increase in rates and the future of Madisonville. Defatte brought up how the infrastructure was ignored in the past and the community now feels punished for decisions that the past council made, or neglected to make for that matter.
“We need to look at our future, how are we going to get there and where are we going,” he said.
Defatte asked Mayor Cotton, how does growth for the city of Madisonville look?
“Does the council have a hard copy of a process?” he asked. “What is the growth plan? What is the incentive package look like to entice people to come to Madisonville?”
Cotton answered that “every company is different,” stating that the council funds the economic development and helps support initiatives. The retail plan is being worked on. Larger restaurants are looking for 20,000 population, he stated, adding that the city needs the census to come back out because Madisonville would be over the 20,000 mark now that most of the available housing is all taken. When the census came out, he said it showed that Madisonville lost 40 residents in ten years, which was less of a loss than their projection.
Cotton said the city is working with developers, lots are being cleared and companies are hoping to start construction. Planned developments include a new apartment complex with 27 units and town house development that has already been approved.
“We are taking small steps in the right direction,” Cotton said.
Another topic was around the wage/salary. Cotton shared that the area is significantly under paid and in the bottom tier for salary, cost of living, and that the challenge was that the community was losing employees faster than they could hired replacements or even get applicants because the pay was so low.
“Small steps have been tough decisions, but again you can’t continue to grow what you are trying to utilize to provide the necessary infrastructure,” said Cotton.
While the council and tourism boards are always trying to find ways to bring more people into Hopkins County, he said the major struggle is the housing, which has been a problem for years. Housing issues have been making it hard to recruit since there is nowhere to put the people who are applying for the jobs.
“Can’t recruit too hard since there is no housing. We can’t stand still before we start working on the future. We should’ve been doing that ten years ago, however, we didn’t, and now we are. We are looking at right now and looking out for our kids and grandkids.”
Defatte summarized his points and ended with, “it looks like we need to make our infrastructure more robust and we need more housing available.”
Some of the other public comments included how to get a copy of the current budget, which can be found online. If the city council meetings could change their day and time to make it more available to the community, which a survey can be sent out again, and if there is a potential for zoom meetings, so comments and opinions could be addressed, which could potentially be a possibility.
The city urges residents who want to be heard to feel free to visit the City of Madisonville’s Official Facebook Page, or come to a city council meeting, which is open to the public, the first and third Monday of every month, at 4:30 p.m.
