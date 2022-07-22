Hopkins County Fair Schedule
Monday, July 254H, FFA Home & Garden Department, Adult Farm Products, Home & Garden Building- entries accepted 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. 4-H Home Economics and Agriculture and FFA division begins accepting all entries, including food
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Home and Garden Department begins accepting all entries except baked good and flowers
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fruits and Vegetables and Adult Farm Crop entries to be entered
Tuesday July 26
Admission $10 per person RIDES INCLUDED
Gates open at 5 p.m., rides provided by Drew Exposition start at 5:30 p.m.
9 a.m. Judging of Home and Garden Department, Farm Crops, open, F.F.A., Farm Crops, Fruit and Vegetables exhibits
9 a.m. All 4-H entries will be judged and finalized by 5 p.m.
10 a.m.-noon Home and Garden Department begins accepting Baked Goods and Flowers Hay Quality Contest
11 a.m. F.F.A. seed identification
4-6 p.m. Poultry of all breeds to be entered, Judged at 6:00 p.m. and released by 9:00 p.m. (must be picked up)
5 p.m. All F.F.A. Garden, Crop, Horticulture, and Shop entries to be entered and in place
5 p.m. Goats Weigh In
5:30 p.m. Sheep Weigh In
6 p.m. Goat Show (Sheep Show to follow Goat Show)
7 p.m. BALLARD CENTER — Miss Hopkins County Fair Pageant
7 p.m. MIDWAY — Karaoke Contest
7 p.m. ARENA — Hot Air Balloon Rides
11 p.m. Rides Close
Wednesday, July 27Admission $10 per person RIDES INCLUDED
General Admission Gates open at 5 p.m., rides provided by Drew Exposition start at 5:30 p.m.
5-6 p.m. Swine Weigh In
6:30 p.m. Swine Show
7 p.m. BALLARD CENTER — Miss Teen Hopkins County Fair Pageant
7 p.m. MIDWAY — Karaoke Contest
7 p.m. ARENA — KOI ATV/Truck Drag Racing
11 p.m. Rides close
Thursday, July 28Admission $15 per person RIDES INCLUDED
Gates open at 5 p.m., rides provided by Drew Exposition start at 5:30 p.m.
4-6 p.m. Rabbits to be entered
5 p.m. All Cattle to be entered
6-9 p.m. Rabbit Show
9 p.m. Rabbits released (must be picked up)
6:30 p.m. Judging of all beef cattle: F.F.A., 4-H and open Classes: Beef show order: F.F.A. steers, 4-H steers, open Youth steers, F.F.A. showmanship, 4-H showmanship, F.F.A. Breeding Animals, 4-H Breeding Animals
7 p.m. BALLARD CENTER — Little Miss & Mister Hopkins County Fair Pageant
7 p.m. MIDWAY — Karaoke Contest
7 p.m. ARENA — Full Throttle Monster Truck Show
11 p.m. Rides close
Friday, July 29Admission $15 per person RIDES INCLUDED
Gates open at 5 p.m., rides provided by Drew Exposition start at 5:30 p.m.
10 a.m. BALLARD CENTER — Pet Show sponsored by Calhoun’s Farm & Pet
5 p.m. BALLARD CENTER — Meet & Greet with Miss Kentucky
7 p.m. BALLARD CENTER — Miss Pre-Teen Hopkins County Fair Pageant
7 p.m. MIDWAY — Karaoke Contest
7 p.m. MIDWAY — Play ‘N’ Hooky Pedal Tractor Pull (KY Sanctioned Pull)
7 p.m. ARENA — TNT Truck & Tractor Pull
9 p.m. MIDWAY — Mullet Contest
Midnight Rides close
Saturday, July 30:Admission $15 per person RIDES INCLUDED
Gates open at 4 p.m., rides provided by Drew Exposition start at 4:30 p.m.
8 a.m. Check out time for: Farm Crops, 4-H
10 a.m. Agriculture exhibits, 4-H Home Economics entries, and F.F.A. entries
8 a.m. All Home and Garden Department
10 a.m. Entries, including flower containers, should be checked out by this time
5 p.m. BALLARD CENTER — Hopkins County Fair Baby Pageant
6 p.m. MIDWAY — Concert — One Saynt
6 p.m. ARENA — TNT Truck & Tractor Pull
7 p.m. MIDWAY — Karaoke Contest
8 p.m. ARENA — Ohio Valley Tractor Pullers’ Association Tractor Pull
8:30 p.m. MIDWAY — Karaoke Finals
9 p.m. MIDWAY — Concert — Whiskey Alibi
11 p.m. MIDWAY — Drawing for $1,000.00 Giveaway
12:30 a.m. Rides close
