Tim Quinn, of Rudd Insurance, was recently elected as the new board chairman for the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for 2022.
Quinn said it will be an honor to serve as the chair of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
“I’m optimistic about continued business growth in Hopkins County and the role our chamber plays to advocate for business-friendly policies at the local, state, and federal levels that lead to economic prosperity for all who live here,” he said.
Quinn has been a member of the board of directors since 2017. Chamber President Libby Spencer said he has been an integral part of our chamber for many years.
“He is the right leader at the right time,” she said.
Quinn is replacing Cameron Edwards, from the United Methodist Church, who will serve as the board’s immediate past chairman.
The 2022 executive committee members include Vice Chairman Chuck Shockley of First United Bank, Policy Chairman Chris McEnaney of the McDonald’s Corporation, Membership Chairwoman Karen Tapp of Independence Bank, Treasurer Daniel Wagner, from CPA of Knight Wagner, Leadership Chairman Andy Belcher of the Hopkins County Board of Education, and Retail Committee Chairman Aaron Spencer from KY Restaurant Supply.
The board members-at-large are Staff Sgt. Tia Brooks from the Kentucky National Guard, Dana Brown from the Ballard Convention Center, Lyle Crouch from Riddle Insurance, Austin Elliot from Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, Laura Faulk from Hopkins County Young Professionals, First United Bank & Trust, Brandi Frizzell from US Bank, Philip Hamby from Hamby Consulting, LLC, Ray Hagerman from Madisonville-Hopkins Co. Economic Development Corp., Anthony Ina from GE Aviation, Dr. Cindy Kelley from the Madisonville Community College, Natasha Little from Little Law Office, Nan Nance from The Learning Center, Tricia Noel from the Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission, Elizabeth Oldham from Blades Salon & Day Spa, Amy Smith from Hopkins Co. Board of Ed., Brien Terry from Coldwell Banker — Terry & Associates, and Stephanie Townsell from Edward Jones.
